IPL 2024: MI sets a mammoth target of 235 runs against DC

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians managed to secure a mammoth total of 234 runs at the end of 20 overs against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma went after the DC bowlers from the first over scoring 49 runs off just 27 balls and his partner Ishan Kishan too scored 42 runs to give MI a great start with the bat.

Much expected return of Suryakumar Yadav did not pan out the way he would have expected as he returned to the dugout for a duck.

Axar Patel for DC bowled a great spell of 2/35. He scalped the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

In the end Romario Shepherd played a quick fire innings, scoring 39 off just 10 balls to give MI a great finish at the end of first innings.