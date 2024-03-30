IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, opts to bat against PBKS

CHENNAI: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what will be the first home game for Lucknow at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday LSG won the toss, opts to bat against PBKS.

Lucknow lost their first game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) after being in a decent position of winning the game. Same was the case with Punjab, who lost the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after coming close to defeating them at their home.

KL Rahul, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Prabhsimran Singh are some of the players to lookout for in this game.