IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, opts to bat against DC

CHENNAI: Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) wins the toss, decides to bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, on Friday.

After losing its first game against RR, the KL Rahul-led LSG turned the tide as they managed to get three back-to-back wins in the next three games. They will be high on confidence playing against DC, who are at the bottom of the table, especially at home.

Mayank Yadav, who was making headlines with his amazing start to his IPL season, has now been sidelined due to an injury. But Yash Thakur stunned the Gujarat Titans last game by getting his first fifer. Krunal Pandya also came in handy last game for LSG with his 3/11 spell.

Meanwhile, nothing is going DC’s way this season apart from their skipper Rishabh Pant’s comeback. Despite their dominant win against CSK, they faltered in the next two games. But they can bring some positives into this game with Tristan Stubbs, Prithvi Shaw, and Abishek Porel playing good innings in the last game.