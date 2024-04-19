IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, decides to bowl against CSK

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss and opts to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Friday.

After two losses, CSK regained their winning momentum by clinching back-to-back wins against KKR and MI.

Meanwhile, LSG is coming into this game after two straight losses at home. But despite that, they are sitting in the fifth position in the points table, facing off against the five-time champion side, who are in third place.

LSG's top-order woes might be favourable for the in-form CSK bowling unit. But playing at the red-soil wicket might help the batters.

It will be interesting to see how LSG tackles the powerhouse middle order of CSK, led by southpaw Shivam Dube. With MI not using Nabi or Shreyas Gopal in their previous match, KL Rahul's decision to use Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya in the middle over will be a make-or-break decision for the home team.