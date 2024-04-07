IPL 2024: LSG wins the toss, decides to bat against GT

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss, opts to bat first against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium,Lucknow on Sunday.

LSG, having played three games this season, managed to bag two wins, with Nicholas Pooran, Quentin De Kock, and KL Rahul emerging as the highest run-scorers for the team.

On the other side, Shubman Gill-led GT have also won two games, with Gill and Sai Sudharsan leading the way with the bat.

LSG will look to change the record books this game, as they have yet to secure a win against GT in the four games they played.

Pacer Mayank Yadav will once again be on the rador among the fans and LSG to see how the youngster handles the pressure of being in the spotlight and continues his good form with the ball.