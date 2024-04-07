Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: LSG sets a target of 164 runs against GT

Marcus Stoinis (58 off 43 balls) emerged as highest run-scorer for LSG.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 April 2024 3:45 PM GMT
IPL 2024: LSG sets a target of 164 runs against GT
X

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants managed to secure 163 runs against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, LSG faced a difficult time playing Umesh Yadav in the initial overs as he managed to get two wickets within the powerplay.

Then the pair of KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis managed to add 73 runs to their partnership.

The right-arm pacer Darshan Nalkande picked up two wickets to help restrict GT for just 163 runs.

IPLIPL 2024LSG vs GTGT vs LSGLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super GiantsKL RahulShubman Gill
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X