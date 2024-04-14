Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: LSG sets a target of 162 runs against KKR

Nicholas Pooran helped LSG at the end by scoring 45 runs to set a decent target.

14 April 2024
KKR players celebrates after a wicket (PTI)

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants scores 161 runs at the end of 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Skipper KL Rahul managed to get a good start for the team by scoring 39 runs off 27 balls. But Andre Russell dismissed him in the 11th over which saw the decline in run-rate.

In the end, Nicholas Pooran continued his good form by scoring 45 runs at the end.

