IPL 2024: LSG sets a target of 162 runs against KKR

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants scores 161 runs at the end of 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Skipper KL Rahul managed to get a good start for the team by scoring 39 runs off 27 balls. But Andre Russell dismissed him in the 11th over which saw the decline in run-rate.

In the end, Nicholas Pooran continued his good form by scoring 45 runs at the end.