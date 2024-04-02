IPL 2024: LSG defeats RCB by 28 runs

CHENNAI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fell short of 28 runs and lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Mayank Yadav for LSG, once again showcased exceptional performance taking three wickets. Followed by Naveen-ul-Haq, who took two wickets. Tamil Nadu player Manimaran Siddharth, who came in as impact player in the second innings, scalped the wicket of Virat Kohli to give LSG an early advantage.