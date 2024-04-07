IPL 2024: LSG defeats GT by 33 runs for the first time

CHENNAI: Lucknow Super Giants secured its first victory against Gujarat Titans by 33 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Sunday.

The opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan managed to add 54 runs in the powerplay and when everything was set for GT, Yash Thakur's straight fuller length delivery dismissed Gill at the last ball of the powerplay.

And just seven balls later, Ravi Bishnoi's blinder of a catch dismissed Kane Williamson for just one run. But still, the in-form Sai Sudharsan was in the crease with 31 runs under his name. The very next over, Krunal Pandya's shortish middle and leg delivery scalped the southpaw. It was a double blow for GT that over as BR Sharath was also dismissed by Krunal.

GT's batting order started to tumble from then on, and LSG bowlers dominated the field to secure its third victory of the season.