IPL 2024: KKR wins the toss, opts to field first against LSG

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders wins the toss, decides to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday.

KKR, playing their first afternoon game this season will be tempted to let their swing hitters to go against the LSG bowlers given the fact that Eden Gardens has been the second most high-scoring venue since 2023.

Pinch-hitter Sunil Narine's success this season might pose a threat to the Mayank Yadav-less LSG.

Both teams have won three games, and lost their respective last-round games.