IPL 2024: KKR wins a thriller, beats RCB by 1 run

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 1 run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Phil Salt gave KKR a dream start in the powerplay by going after Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal right away by smashing seven boundaries and three sixes, but fell short of a fifty by two runs as Siraj got him in the fifth over. Another blow for KKR came in the next over when their star player Sunil Narine, who didn't have the best of starts today, mistimed Dayal's short delivery to find Virat Kohli in long-on.

RCB bowlers were spot on in the middle overs, and the inclusion of Karn Sharma, despite him leaking 33 runs in his spell, has helped RCB as he produced the first boundary-less over in the 10th. Which was followed by Cameron Green's stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the next over. As the powerhouse of KKR managed to score boundaries consistently, wickets falling at regular intervals helped RCB to keep them under control.

In the second innings, after scoring 27 runs in the first two overs, RCB had an early set back when Harshit Rana's slow bouncer saw Virat Kohli trying to go for a big one, but an unexpected dip saw him try to defend which led to a top edge getting out. However, he (Kohli) was not happy with the review of waist height turning against him.

Despite loosing two early wickets, Will Jacks took things under control and helped RCB score 72 runs at the end of powerplay. The English cricketer smacked 22 runs in the sixth over against Mitchell Starc. He went on to score 55 runs off 32 balls to make the chase easy for RCB.

But the wicket of Dinesh Karthik didn't help them in the chase as they still needed 21 runs to win. After his wicket Karn Sharma came out of the blue smashing three sixes and took the game close. But in the end, RCB lost by just one run.