IPL 2024: KKR sets a target of 223 runs against RCB

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders posted a target of 223 runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Phil Salt gave KKR a dream start in the powerplay by going after Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal right away by smashing seven boundaries and three sixes, but fell short of a fifty by two runs as Siraj got him in the fifth over. Another blow for KKR came in the next over when their star player Sunil Narine, who didn't have the best of starts today, mistimed Dayal's short delivery to find Virat Kohli in long-on.

RCB bowlers were spot on in the middle overs, and the inclusion of Karn Sharma, despite him leaking 33 runs in his spell, has helped RCB as he produced the first boundary-less over in the 10th. Which was followed by Cameron Green's stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the next over. As the powerhouse of KKR managed to score boundaries consistently, wickets falling at regular intervals helped RCB to keep them under control.

The KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 50 runs off 36 balls (4x7, 6x1).

Cameron Green, who didn't have the best of seasons with the ball, bowled a great spell of 2/35, and gave just nine runs in the 18th over. The RCB bowlers nailed the slow bouncers and pace off deliveries which saved a lot of runs for them.