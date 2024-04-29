Begin typing your search...

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 April 2024 5:37 PM GMT
IPL 2024: KKR breezes past DC, wins by 7 wickets
Phil Salt (PTI)

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders breezes past Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

With the ball, Varun Chakravarthy managed to scalp three wickets in his spell to help the home team restrict the Capitals for 153 runs.

In the second innings, Phil Salt managed to score 68 runs off 33 balls (4x7, 6x5) to give a great start for KKR in the chase.

In the end, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer added 57 runs in the partnership to finish off the proceedings.

IPL2024KKRvsDCVarun ChakravarthyDCvsKKR
Online Desk

