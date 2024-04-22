IPL 2024: Jaiswal's stellar ton propels RR to a dominant win over MI

CHENNAI: The combined efforts of Sandeep Sharma with the ball and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the bat have powered Rajasthan Royals to a nine-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Monday.



It was a poor start for MI in the beginning as Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma washed out the top-order. But the middle-order came alive today as Tilak Varma scored 65 runs off 45 balls (4x5,6x3) to save the day for the away team.

Nehal Wadhera, who was added to the eleven for the first time this season, smashed 49 runs off just 24 balls (4x3, 6x4).

Sandeep Sharma shined with the ball as he got a fifer by giving away just 18 runs in his spell.

It was a perfect start for RR batters in the powerplay, with 61 runs on board and 10 wickets in hand. But rain interrupted the session, and there was a 40-minute pause to the game.

And when the game resumed, Piyush Chawla dismissed the in-form Jos Buttler, who got out, scoring 35 runs off 25 balls (4x6).

But that was it from the MI bowlers, as Yashasvi Jaiswal showed total dominance as he scored his second IPL hundred with both of them coming against MI. He scored 104 runs off 60 balls (4x9, 6x7).