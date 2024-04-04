IPL 2024: GT sets a target of 200 runs against PBKS

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans managed to secure 199 runs at the end of 20 overs against Punjab at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat, were off to a flier start with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill striking some good shots and kept the scoreboard up and running. But Kagiso Rabada got the better off Saha and gave Punjab its first wicket.

Then came Kane Williamson, who is playing his first game this season, replacing David Miller. He managed to score 26 runs, smashing four boundaries.

After his dismissal, southpaw Sai Sudharsan came in and displayed a stellar knock of 34 off 19 balls along with Gill, who stood tall for Gujarat, scoring 89 runs off 48 balls.