IPL 2024: GT restricts PBKS for 142 runs

CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans managed to restrict Punjab Kings for 142 runs at the Mullanpur Stadium on Sunday.

The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Sam Curran got off to a great start in the powerplay, smashing three sixes and four boundaries to add 50 runs in 33 balls. But Mohit Sharma got the wicket of Prabhsmiran in the fifth over.

After the fall of Curran's wicket in the eighth over, Punjab witnessed a cascade of wickets tumbling, leaving their innings in disarray. The spinners of GT came alive today with Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan leading the way with Sai getting his best IPL figures of 4/33 and Rashid 1/15.