IPL 2024: GT bowlers restricts SRH for 162

CHENNAI: After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to score 163 against Gujarat Titans at the end of 20 overs in the 12th match of IPL here at Ahmedabad.



No big innings from the SRH batters, with each of them contributing with few good hits and getting out after a brief innings.

All bowlers except Darshan Nalkande picked up a wicket for Gujarat.

Washington Sundar, who was brought in as impact player, got out in his first ball of the last over against Mohit Sharma.