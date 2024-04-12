IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk stars in debut as DC topples LSG by 6 wickets

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals breezes past Lucknow Super Giants and wins by six wickets at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, on Friday.

Yash Thakur, who picked up a fifer in the previous game, got an early breakthrough for LSG by dismissing David Warner early in the powerplay.

Despite losing an early wicket, DC managed to score 62 runs at the end of the powerplay. After leggie Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Prithvi Shaw, the debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk took the game completely away from LSG.

The Australian scored 55 runs off 35 balls (2x4, 5x6) alongside Rishabh Pant, who added 41 runs and continued his good form this season. Pant also crossed the 3000-run milestone in the IPL with a boundary against Bishnoi.