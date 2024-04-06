IPL 2024: Ferocious RR breezes past RCB by six wickets

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals claimed its fourth consecutive win of the season as they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday.

RR lost its star opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, just in the second ball of the innings by Reece Topley, and it was the perfect start RCB can imagine in its defence. But in came skipper Sanju Samson, who, alongside Jos Buttler, managed to build a 148-run partnership and ease the process for RR.

In his (Buttler) 100th IPL game, the England batter managed to score a magnificent ton and after a poor start to the season, this innings will boost his confidence, and with him coming to form, RR's batting line-up looks stronger than ever for the upcoming matches. With this win, RR goes to top of the table.

Meanwhile, losing four matches out of the five, RCB needs to rethink its approach to return back to winning ways.