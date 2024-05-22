Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024 Eliminator: RR wins the toss, chooses to field first against RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru comes after six consecutive wins this season

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 May 2024 1:35 PM GMT
Visuals from the toss (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss, decided to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the eliminator match of the Indian Premier league (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Will 'Halla bol' or 'RCB RCB' be chanted behind the Narmada river.

Rajasthan Royals need a desperate win in this game to break their losing streak.

In contrary, if RCB win today's match and the next two games,their fans will witness a long-waited victory.

The winner of today's game will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 match in Chennai on Friday.

Online Desk

