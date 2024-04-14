IPL 2024: Dhoni's explosive finish leads CSK to score 206 against MI

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings manages to score 206 runs at the end of 20 overs against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Sunday.

Sending the local hero Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings alongside Rachin Ravindra did not yield the desired result for CSK as he got out for just five runs.

But the skipper took matter in his hands as he played a crucial knock of 69 runs, smashing five fours and five sixes. But the MI captain dismissed Gaikwad in the 15th over to slow down the run-rate.

In the other end, southpaw Shivam Dube got his second fifty of this IPL.

The entire crowd erupted at the last over when MS Dhoni came to the crease in what could be his final game at Wankhede, where he had fond memories in his career.

And the Wankhede crowd saw the monstrous response when the former Indian skipper smashed three sixes in a row to help CSK cross 200-run mark.