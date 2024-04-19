IPL 2024: Dhoni's cameo helps CSK register 176 runs against LSG

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings manages to score 176 runs at the end of 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium on Friday.

After being put to bat first, CSK had an early blow with Rachin Ravindra got out for golden duck by Mohsin Khan.

But the southpaw Ravindra Jadeja helps the away team by scoring 57 runs to put a decent total in the board.

In the end, MS Dhoni did what he is known for by smashing three fours and two sixes, scoring 28 runs of just 9 balls.