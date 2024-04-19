Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: Dhoni's cameo helps CSK register 176 runs against LSG

Ravindra Jadeja shines with the bat for the Super Kings, scoring 57 runs off 40 balls.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 April 2024 3:47 PM GMT
Lucknow Super Giants players celebrates after a wicket (PTI)

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings manages to score 176 runs at the end of 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium on Friday.

After being put to bat first, CSK had an early blow with Rachin Ravindra got out for golden duck by Mohsin Khan.

But the southpaw Ravindra Jadeja helps the away team by scoring 57 runs to put a decent total in the board.

In the end, MS Dhoni did what he is known for by smashing three fours and two sixes, scoring 28 runs of just 9 balls.

IPLIPL 2024Chennai Super KingsLucknow Super GiantsLSG vs CSKCSK vs LSGDhoniKL Rahul
Online Desk

