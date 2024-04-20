IPL 2024: DC wins the toss, opts to bowl against SRH

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals wins the toss, decides to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the first game for Rishabh Pant in front of his home crowd since his comeback. And he is getting up to form slowly this season, scoring 210 runs in the seven games he played with two fifties as well.

However, this homecoming might not be an easy one for the Capitals, as they are up against the flamboyant Sunrisers Hyderabad, who broke not one but two records for the highest score in the history of the IPL.

But DC are coming into this game after their bowlers thrashed the Gujarat Titans batting unit by getting them out for just 89 runs. It will be interesting to see how the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar will go against the powerhouse of SRH.