IPL 2024: DC wins the toss, opts to bowl against MI

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals wins the toss decides to bowl first against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday.

Being the only winless team this season, MI will look to turn the tides this game and return to winning ways in front of it's home crowd.

On the other hand, DC comes into this game suffering a 106-run defeat against KKR.

With the Wankhede pitch known for assisting the batters and this being a afternoon game, dew will not be a crucial factor affecting the toss.