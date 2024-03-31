IPL 2024: DC wins the toss; opts to bat first

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals wins the toss, opts to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in what will be CSK's first away game this year as they gear up for a new challenge in DC's new home at Vishakhapatnam on Sunday.

CSK will be desperate to make it three wins in a row this season with the team stronger than ever in all three departments.

On the other side, DC are still looking to register their first win this year and defeating the table-toppers will give them the boost to start their win campaign.

This venue is also a special place for MS Dhoni, who scored his first international century against Pakistan back in 2005. However, the team haven't needed his help in the two games so far given the depth CSK have in their batting line-up this year.