IPL 2024: DC wins the toss, decides to bat against KKR

CHENNAI: Delhi Capitals wins the toss, decides to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

The last time these two teams met, KKR thrashed the Capitals at home with a dominant 106-run victory. But it won't be easy like last time around for the two-time champion side, as the inclusion of Jake Fraser-McGurk helped DC pull off back-to-back wins with 200 plus scores in both games.