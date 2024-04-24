IPL 2024: DC clinches nail-biting win over GT by 4 runs

CHENNAI: David Miller and Rashid Khan's effort went in vain as Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Titans by 4 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put to bat first, the Delhi batters couldn't capitalise in the initial stages of the game as Sandeep Warrier destroyed the top order. He bowled a fantastic spell of 3/15.

But the left-handed pair of Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant came to the rescue for the home team as they added 113 runs to their partnership. And in the end, Tristan Stubbs played an amazing cameo of 26 runs off 7 balls (4x3, 6x2) to help the skipper Pant, who was there till the end for his team, scoring 88 runs off 43 balls, smacking 4 boundaries and 7 sixes.

In the second innings, it was not a 100th IPL game to remember for Shubman Gill, as he got out for just six runs by Anrich Nortje. After his dismissal, impact player Sai Sudharsan played a decent knock, scoring 65 runs off 39 balls (4x7, 6x2) to revive GT's chase. But he got out facing Rasikh Salam, the impact sub of Delhi.

David Miller played a quickfire knock, scoring 55 runs off just 23 balls (4x6, 6x3), but was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.

When 37 runs were needed off the last two overs, Sai Kishore came out of the blue and smacked two sixes in the 19th over to take the game till the final over. Facing Mukesh in the final over with 17 runs needed, Rashid pulled all the shots from his bag to take the chase until the final ball. But when five runs were needed for the last ball, Rashid lofted the low full-toss ball to long-on, but was not enough to clear the ropes as GT missed out on a epic run chase.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 224/4 (Axar Patel 66, Rishabh Pant 88, Sandeep Warrier 3/15) bt Gujarat Titans 220/8 (Sai Sudharsan 65, David Miller 55)