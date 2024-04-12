IPL 2024: DC need 168 runs to win against LSG

CHENNAI: At the end of 20 overs, Lucknow Super Giants scores 167 runs against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow, on Friday.

The innings were completely dominated by the DC bowlers, starting off with the dismissal of Quinton de Kock in the third over by Khaleel Ahmed.

Khaleel struck once again in his next over as he scalped the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, who has not been in his best form this season.

Within the span of nine balls, Kuldeep Yadav managed to break LSG’s batting unit as he dismissed in-form batters like Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, and Marcus Stoinis.

In the end, Ayush Badoni saves the day for DC scoring 55 runs to help the team finish the inning on a high.