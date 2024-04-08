Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: CSK wins the toss, opts to bowl against KKR

In the head-to-head battle between these two teams CSK leads 18-10 against KKR.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 April 2024 1:34 PM GMT
Ruturaj Gaikwad during the toss (Screengrab)

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk stadium here on Monday.

In the two games played here in the venue, fast bowlers have picked up 18 wickets and even CSK for the first time used 18 overs of pacers for the first time against GT.

KKR will be fired up with confidence after their batters Sunil Naraine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Phil Salt in-form.

Meanwhile, CSK is coming into this game after suffering two losses in a row and playing at home might help them return to winning ways.

IPLIPL 2024CSK vs KKRKKR vs CSKChennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super KingsMS Dhoni
Online Desk

