IPL 2024: CSK wins the toss, opts to bowl against KKR

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings wins the toss, opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk stadium here on Monday.

In the two games played here in the venue, fast bowlers have picked up 18 wickets and even CSK for the first time used 18 overs of pacers for the first time against GT.

KKR will be fired up with confidence after their batters Sunil Naraine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and Phil Salt in-form.

Meanwhile, CSK is coming into this game after suffering two losses in a row and playing at home might help them return to winning ways.