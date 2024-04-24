IPL 2024: CSK vs SRH match’s ticket sale to begin from April 25

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play the 46th league match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, on April 28th at 7.30 pm.

Accordingly it is announced that the online sale of tickets will begin from Thursday at 10.40 AM.

The administration has issued a notice stating the ticket price has been fixed from a minimum of ₹1700 to a maximum of ₹6000.

Tickets can be booked through the website and from Paytm app and www.insider.in.