IPL 2024: CSK restricts KKR for 137 runs

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings managed to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders for just 137 runs here at Chepauk on Monday.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first has proved to be the best decision by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, as CSK bowlers controlled the attacking KKR batting line-up.

Tushar Deshpande gave the perfect start for CSK as he picked wicket in the first ball of the innings.

But Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed to hit few boundaries to make use of the powerplay.

Then came Ravindra Jadeja, who scalped three quick wickets to put CSK in the driver's seat once again. This is the first time CSK spinners took a wicket this season here at Chepauk.

Despite Shreyas Iyer staying in the crease till the last over, he couldn't capitalise much as Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him in the first ball of last over.