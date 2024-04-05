IPL 2024: CSK manages to secure 165 runs against SRH

CHENNAI: After being put to bat, Chennai Super Kings batters managed to score 165 runs at the end of the first innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The pitch saw early swing from the SRH bowlers, which helped Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismiss Rachin Ravindra to secure his first wicket this season. Left-arm spinner Shahaz Ahmed got the better of CSK's skipper to give SRH a double treat in the initial stages.

Shivam Dube did what he is always good at, as he went all-in against SRH spinners and scored 45 runs off 24 balls (2x4, 4x6) to help CSK stay in the game, keeping the scoreboard up and running in the middle stint.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins used seven bowlers against the CSK batting unit. And the pacers did a good job of utilising the conditions and bowling slow bouncers to restrict CSK.