IPL 2024: CSK-KKR match ticket sale from April 5

CHENNAI: In the IPL cricket match, defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will play in the 22nd league match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, on April 8th at 7.30 pm. This is the third league match to be played in Chennai, Chepauk.

The Chennai Super Kings team has announced that ticket sales for the Chennai-Kolkata match will be held online tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30 a.m. PAYTM and www.insider.in. It has been informed that tickets can be booked through the website, and only two tickets will be given per person. Tickets are sold at prices of Rs. 1,700, Rs. 2,500, Rs. 3,500, Rs. 4,000, and Rs. 6,000.