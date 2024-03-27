IPL 2024: A look at players who revived their career in CSK

Moeen Ali

A valuable asset for England across formats, Moeen's IPL career did not take off under RCB (2018–2020), scoring 309 runs in 19 matches at an average of just over 20 with three fifties and taking 10 wickets. Since joining CSK in 2021, he has won two IPL titles with them, scoring 725 runs in 35 innings at an average of 23.39 and two fifties. He has also taken 23 wickets.