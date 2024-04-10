IPL 2024: 8 booked for selling IPL match tickets in black market near Chidambaram Stadium

CHENNAI: The City Police booked eight persons who were caught selling Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets near M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk at exorbitant prices for the Chennai Super Kings- Kolkata Knight Riders match held on Monday.

Police seized 13 tickets and Rs 2,750 in cash from those arrested. As per the orders of City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police teams led by Inspectors of police were engaged in intensive surveillance and monitoring to arrest those who illegally sold tickets for the IPL cricket match in the black market.

After monitoring and surveillance in areas like Pattabiram Gate, Wallajah Road, Bells Road, Wallaja Road Junction, Victoria Hostel Road Junction, Chepauk Railway Station, Police rounded up eight people who were selling match tickets at exorbitant prices. They were later let off on station bail.