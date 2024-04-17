Gujarat Titans, Delhi search for consistency

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans will be striving for much-needed consistency when it meets Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Unlike the past two editions, the Titans have not been able to play like a well-oiled machine though they still have time to fix the flaws.

A last-ball win over table leader Rajasthan Royals on April 10 was just the kind of result the Titans needed to infuse fresh life into its campaign. It has only managed two wins from its first six games but with another eight matches remaining, the Shubman Gill-led team has enough time to turn things around.

The absence of Mohammad Shami has hurt it but it must best use the available resources. Umesh Yadav has taken seven wickets but has leaked more than 10 runs per over. His new ball partner Spencer Johnson and the seasoned Mohit Sharma too can improve on their economy rate.

Star spinner Rashid Khan has been at his frugal best but would like to have more wickets in his kitty. His cameo in the last game helped Titans seal a thrilling win and the team would also be expecting more out of him with the bat.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, has struggled to assemble its playing eleven due to form and fitness issues.

After four losses in five games, it got a much-needed boost with the win against Lucknow Super Giants but it still has a lot to sort out if it is to push itself for a place in the play-offs.

The presence of a fit again Kuldeep Yadav made a huge difference as he broke the backbone of the opposition with three timely strikes in Lucknow. Kuldeep, who has added more speed to his craft, seems to be at the peak of his powers and it could be difficult for Titans batters to face him, especially against his googlies.

In Jack Fraser-McGurk, Capitals seem to have found an able number three and will be hoping that the Australian builds on the success of his maiden IPL game.

Anrich Nortje, who has been taken to the cleaners by the batters so far in the IPL, did not play the last game.