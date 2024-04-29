CSK vs SRH Match Analysis: IPL 2024: Ruturaj and Deshpande lead the charge as CSK thumps SRH by 78 runs

CHENNAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s losing streak at Chepauk continued, as it faltered to a 78-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Even after losing the toss for the eighth time this season, home team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad looked unfazed about the prospect of batting on the wicket where he smashed a ton last time around. He pulled off a sensational performance, smashing 10 fours and three sixes, but fell short of two runs to make it back-to-back centuries.

His opening partner Ajinkya Rahane failed to succeed even in this game, getting out after scoring only nine runs of 12 balls. However, CSK will be very happy to see Daryl Mitchell coming to form, scoring his first half century in the IPL (52 runs off 32 balls). He looks comfortable batting at No. 3, a position he used to play in the international team.

From the looks of the first innings, it looked like this was a repeat of last CSK’s last game against LSG, when it scored 210 runs but still lost it. There similarities aplenty, like Gaikwad scoring big, Shivam Dube pushing the total to 200 plus, and MS Dhoni coming in late and scoring a boundary in the last over.

But this time around, Tushar Deshpande's early strikes in the powerplay, claiming the wickets of Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, and Abhishek Sharma, applied breaks on what has been a batting powerhouse in this edition of the IPL

Unlike last time when the excessive dew made it difficult for the spinners to get a grip, of the ball and thus the game, Ravindra Jadeja came in the middle-over phase to strangle Hyderabad further. He conceded only one boundary of his four over spell.

Mitchell came to the party yet again, taking five catches. The record-equalling feat was crucial for CSK, as all the wickets he helped snap were of key batters.

With this victory, CSK has moved to the top-three bracket in the points table and will once again play at home against Punjab Kings on May 1.