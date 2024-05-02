CSK vs PBKS - Match Analysis: Brar, Chahar send CSK into a tailspin

CHENNAI: After making a record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game, Punjab Kings picked up where they left off as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets here at Chepauk on Wednesday.

CSK started off the game in the backfoot by missing out on its prime bowlers, Matheesha Pathirana, who had a niggle, and Tushar Deshpande, who was not well.

Despite losing the toss once again, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane gave the Super Kings, a perfect start to their innings adding 55 runs in the powerplay.

This was the first time CSK didn’t lose a wicket within the powerplay this season.

But that was hampered by the spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar, who managed to pick two wickets each to destroy the momentum of CSK batters.

They managed to go boundary-less in their respective four overs to keep the scoreboard stagnant.

With that, the hosts went without scoring a boundary for 55 deliveries, the longest this season.

Just two balls into the second innings saw Deepak Chahar limp off the field to give a major blow for CSK with one bowler short.

Richard Gleeson made his IPL debut this game and scalped the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh, who was looking good in the first two overs, he played.

Once again, Jonny Bairstow came to the rescue for PBKS, scoring 46 runs off 30 balls (4x7, 6x1) to make the chase easy for the away team.

He partnered with Riley Rossouw, who scored 43 runs off 23 balls (4x5, 6x2).

With the victory, PBKS becomes the only second team in the history of IPL to win five games in a row against CSK, alongside Mumbai Indians.

CSK will meet PBKS once again in the reverse fixture on May 5.