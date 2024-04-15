CSK vs MI Match Analysis: Pathirana’s four-for floors MI at Wankhede

CHENNAI: In both innings, for the majority of the game, it looked like Mumbai Indians outclassed the defending champions.

But the heroics of MS Dhoni with the bat in the final over of first innings and Matheesha Pathirana’s four-for made CSK successfully defend its total by 20 runs to emerge victorious away from home for the first time this season at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The last game of the rivalry week proved to be a treat for the fans to experience two arch rival teams go after each other with new captaincy reins in both franchises and it proved to be a tactical approach from both captains right from the beginning of the game.

After being put to bat first, CSK promoted Ajinkya Rahane to open the innings, but that didn’t yield the desired result for them as he got out for just five runs.

That called for skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who picked up where he left off in the previous game against KKR and this time managed to score 69 runs off 40 balls (5x4, 5x6). He was partnered alongside southpaw Shivam Dube, who is continuing his dream season, and smashed 66 runs off just 38 balls (10x4, 2x6).

Pandya’s tactical use of wide slower ball dismissed Gaikwad, and that was followed up by Jasprit Bumrah’s mindboggling yorker deliveries in the 17th and 19th overs. He gave just 27 runs in his four overs, which made CSK 180/3 with one over left.

The MI skipper took the challenge upon himself and bowled the final over, but the flamboyant Dhoni, in his 250th match for CSK, smashed hat-trick of sixes in the first three balls he faced, which helped them score 206 runs.

But it seemed like this target wouldn’t trouble this Mumbai side, who gunned down RCB’s 196 within the span of 16 overs in the same venue last time. And it started off in that way, as they were 70 runs for no loss at the end of seven overs. But then came Pathirana, who was added to the side this game after being sidelined for a couple of matches due to a niggle.

The slingy action bowler sent Ishan Kishan to the dugout in his second ball and did the same to impact sub Suryakumar Yadav two balls later, who went without scoring.

However, this did not take a toll on the former MI skipper Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma, both of whom added 60 runs to their partnership to successfully go through the middle over phase with ease.

With 83 runs needed in seven overs and the entire batting powerhouse sitting in the dugout, it looked like MI had its third victory coming. But once again, Pathirana came to the rescue, scalping the wicket of Tilak Varma to put both the former captain and current captain into the crease.

Two match-winning overs were followed after that by the Mumbaikars (Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande). After giving 33 runs in his three overs, Thakur controlled the pitch even in tough conditions to give up just two runs in that over.

Deshpande did the same in the next over, giving three runs and an added bonus of Pandya’s wicket to take the game away from MI.

The lone wolf who played from ball one and till the end was Rohit Sharma, who scored his second IPL century in the game. But all his efforts went in vain, as CSK got its first away win this season. And this meant MI lost its first home game of the season.

CSK sits at third in the points table, whereas MI is at eighth.

After this, CSK will play Lucknow Super Giants back-to-back, first away from home on Friday and then at Chepauk on 23rd April.