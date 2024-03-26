IPL 2024: CSK posts a target of 207 against GT

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a mammoth target of 207 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in what was a run fest here at Chepauk on Tuesday.

The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra both gave a great start for CSK, posting 42 runs each in their innings.

But the show steeler was the southpaw Shivam Dube, who became the first player from CSK to score half century this season.