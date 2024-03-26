Begin typing your search...

IPL 2024: CSK posts a target of 207 against GT

Shivam Dube (51) became the first player from CSK to score half century this season.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 March 2024 3:53 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-26 15:55:30.0  )
IPL 2024: CSK posts a target of 207 against GT
X

Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad during the match (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a mammoth target of 207 runs against Gujarat Titans (GT) in what was a run fest here at Chepauk on Tuesday.

The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra both gave a great start for CSK, posting 42 runs each in their innings.

But the show steeler was the southpaw Shivam Dube, who became the first player from CSK to score half century this season.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super KingsCSK vs GTGT vs CSKIPLIPL 2024Sports
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X