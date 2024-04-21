Chennai fans give a warm welcome to MS Dhoni, CSK players ahead of IPL 2024 clash against LSG

CHENNAI: Legendary batter MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team received a warm reception from fans as they landed in Chennai ahead of the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The defending champions CSK are set to play against LSG in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at home turf MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

CSK took to their official social media handle to post a video of fans showing support in Chennai as they made their to the team bus. A large number of spectators in yellow jerseys were seen waving passionately at the players.

CSK is currently in the fourth position on the points table with four wins in seven games. The visitor side, LSG is at the fifth spot, with four victories in seven matches.

Meanwhile, in their previous game, CSK suffered a defeat against LSG by 8 wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

During the match, the former CSK skipper hit three boundaries and sixes during his brief stint in the middle as the team's score soared to 176 for 6 in 20 overs. His stroke play was amazing, and the crowd roared for him in unison, making Ekana look like Chepauk.

However, Dhoni's innings was insufficient to secure the reigning champions' third consecutive triumph, as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock both hit half-centuries to keep LSG on track for their fourth win of the season.