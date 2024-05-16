IPL 2024: Toss for Sunrisers Hyderabad-Gujarat Titans game delayed due to rain

HYDERABAD: The toss for match 66 of IPL 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans has been delayed due to rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

SRH are currently fourth in the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points from 12 matches so far and are back in the competition after a week’s break. They need to win their remaining two matches to enter the playoffs.

A washout against GT on Thursday would also help SRH as they would get to 15 points, which is enough to assure them for a playoffs spot. Meanwhile, GT are already out of the race for the IPL 2024 playoffs, after amassing just 11 points from their 13 games so far and are playing their last game of the competition.

Hours before the start of play in Hyderabad, it began to rain in the city. A post on social media platform X from the Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said: “Heavy rainfall is expected today in Hyderabad city. Till 6pm there is a break in rainfall today and may resume after 6pm. Citizens may plan their travel accordingly.”

Visuals from the ground showed the playing area being under blue covers and tyres kept on the partition areas, with soggy patches already forming in the outfield areas which haven’t been covered. With more slightly dark clouds over the ground, it remains to be seen if the match will happen with reduced overs or not.