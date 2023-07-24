IIT-J to use bird data to define Thar’s 4 eco-regions

CHENNAI: One of the recent work done by the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT-J) researchers highlights the significance of crowdsourced bird data as a biota-based tool for understanding established ecoregions, assessing the anthropogenic effects of agri-farmlands, and revealing the intricate relationship between geographic regions and biota.

"By utilising this data, valuable insights can be gained regarding bird species distribution, agricultural impacts, and the interconnectedness of geography and biodiversity," said a release from IIT-Jodhpur.

"Thar, the Great Indian Desert is known for its unique biodiversity and fragile ecosystems. However, due to various anthropogenic activities and lack of comprehensive data, there is a limited understanding of the region's ecological characteristics and the distribution of its diverse biotic communities. Traditional methods of ecological assessment often require significant resources, time and expertise, making it challenging to gather sufficient data, " it added.

Talking about the significance of the research, Mitali Mukerji, Professor, IIT Jodhpur said that the Thar provides a large natural laboratory for evolving innovative designs that ensure adaptation and survival of its constituent species, their interdependencies and the conservation of the entire ecosystem.

"The cultivated zone was found to be split between three distinct geographic regions, suggesting habitat fragmentation due to human activities and indicating its evolving nature as an ecoregion. The cultivated zone exhibited the lowest diversity (α diversity) and the highest variation in species composition (β diversity), emphasising the need for restoration efforts in this region to protect its unique biodiversity. The study highlights the significance of crowdsourced bird data as a valuable tool for understanding established ecoregions, assessing the impact of agri-farmlands, and exploring the relationship between geographic regions and biota in an ecosystem. The study also shows birds as an important biota-based tool to understand," he added.

Future studies will focus on exploring variations in spatial diversity across different trophic levels to enhance biota-based sustainability assessments in desert ecosystems.