'I am sorry Ayyappa' singer Isaivani files plaint on online harassment

CHENNAI: Singer S Isaivani, who faced flak from Hindu outfits for her song titled I am sorry Ayyappa has filed a complaint with the Cybercrime cops alleging harassment and abuse online.

Some of them had posted Isaivani’s phone number on social media, and she has been receiving abusive phone calls for three weeks now.

She alleged that these abusers often made casteist remarks against her and sought action against the social media users and those who made abusive phone calls.

A complaint was filed with the North Zone Cyber crime police station, who have registered a case and began investigations.