Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of TN for next few days

CHENNAI: After the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow alert to several districts on Wednesday, several parts of the city received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday evening.

After the short spells, several roads witnessed water stagnation and traffic snarls.

Several parts of the city including Egmore, Nungambakkam, Vadapalani, Tiruvottiyur, Ekkatuthangal, and parts of Chengalpattu received rain during the late hours on Thursday.

Among other areas, Salem received the highest of 33 mm of rainfall on Thursday, followed by 21 mm in Ramanathapuram and 16 mm in Coimbatore.

Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Trichy, Erode, Dindigul, Tirupattur, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu also received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.

The RMC further issued heavy rainfall warnings to several districts stating that one or two places over the Nilgiris, and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, and Dindigul are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning expected in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius.