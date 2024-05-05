Chennai: Govt hospitals keep exclusive wards ready to treat heat-related illnesses

CHENNAI: Government hospitals in the city have allotted exclusive bed facilities to treat heat related illnesses. These extensive measures by hospital authorities come on the heels of an advisory from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to ensure heatwave preparedness.



The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) has kept a separate air conditioned ward with five beds ready for attending heat-related emergency cases.

"We have sensitised doctors to identify heat-related illnesses and treat the patients accordingly. Heat strokes need to be managed with immediate care and patients are being attended to on a daily basis in the separate ward in Tower 1. ORS solutions, wet blankets, and ice packs are being provided," said Dr E Theranirajan, dean, RGGH.



While most of the patients at Stanley Medical College and Hospital are being treated at the outpatient care facility, 10 beds have been allotted exclusively to handle any emergency situation arising due to heat exhaustion.



"Though most of the patients do not require inpatient care, we have about 10 cases that come with complaints of heat-related illnesses during a day. We have seen cases of mild heat exhaustion in patients due to dehydration, excessive sweating, giddiness, and muscle cramps," said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

"We manage these symptoms by administering oral rehydration solution or IV fluids. The hospital has an exclusive facility of beds and rehydration resources to provide outpatient care to patients with heat-related illnesses. People should be careful when stepping out in the sun. It is important to stay indoors between 11 am to 2 pm," he warned.

The '108 GVK EMRI' ambulance service provider has also reported a surge in cases of fainting, giddiness, and unconsciousness among the emergency cases being reported to the '108' helpline. Sources with the helpline attribute the ongoing heatwave to the rise in cases.



Dr L Parthasarathy, director of the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, said that 24 earmarked beds, along with monitoring units have been set up at the hospital for treating heat-related emergency cases. Though there are not many severe cases of heat stroke as yet, the paediatric and geriatric age group should be very careful, he urged.



"The diabetics and people with kidney-related issues should completely avoid going outside as they can have severe dehydration immediately. Gig workers and people who are working outside should ensure to have enough water intake, tender coconut water, and buttermilk, to stay hydrated as it is important to replenish body fluids," he stated.

