TNCA first division league: Ajith Ram bowls Globe Trotters to big win over Nelson

CHENNAI: Batter B Sai Sudharsan and left-arm spinner M Siddharth helped defending champion Jolly Rovers secure first-innings lead against Alwarpet on the final day of the third round of the TNCA First Division League here on Thursday.

Sai Sudharsan scored 122 (120b, 10x4, 5x6) and along with fellow southpaw S Lakshay Jain who contributed an unbeaten 52 (66b, 6x4) as the duo added 134 runs for the fourth wicket. Earlier, Siddharth scalped seven for 74, his first fifer of the season, to restrict Alwarpet to 228.

Elsewhere, Globe Trotters recorded an emphatic 118-run win over Nelson with left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram taking five for 36, finishing with a match-haul of 12 for 112. Set to chase a target of 188, Nelson was bundled out for 69. Ajith Ram received good support from off-spinner MS Washington Sundar who took three for 27.

Brief scores: Jupiter 94/1 in 38 overs (SR Athish 47*) drew with Grand Slam. Points: Jupiter 2 (9); Grand Slam 2 (8);

Jolly Rovers 484/2 decl & 210/4 in 38 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 122, S Lakshay Jain 52*) drew with Alwarpet 228 in 85.2 overs (Tushar Raheja 48, C Andre Siddarth 85, M Siddharth 7/74). Jolly Rovers 5 (8); Alwarpet 1 (3);

Young Stars 242 in 103.1 overs (Saurabh Kumar 57, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/113, R Sanjay Yadav 3/59) & 60/1 in 17 overs drew with Singam Puli 116 in 44.3 overs (Ch. Jitendra Kumar 75, Saurabh Kumar 8/47). Young Stars 5 (13); Singam Puli 1 (2);

Vijay 290 bt India Pistons 65 in 32 overs (P Vignesh 8/33) & 177 in 70.5 overs (Karan Kaila 82*, P Vignesh 3/61, S Mohamed Ali 3/42). Vijay 6 (12); India Pistons 0 (4);

UFCC (T Nagar) 161 & 67/2 in 20 overs drew with Sea Hawks 270 in 88.4 overs (S Abishiek 75, Himmat Singh 60, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 5/58). Sea Hawks 5 (15); UFCC 1 (3);

Globe Trotters 240 & 137 in 66.3 overs (Mohammed Saif 54, Swapnil Singh 6/47) bt Nelson 190 & 69 in 32.1 overs (S Ajith Ram 5/36, MS Washington Sundar 3/27). Globe Trotters 6 (14); Nelson 0 (7)