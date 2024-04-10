I'm above all! Dragged to court over copyright, Ilayaraja ‘echoes’ what fans always knew

CHENNAI: Ace music composer Ilaiyaraaja, known among ardent fans as maestro, said he was “above all”. The assertion came during the hearing of a copyright dispute with a records label over 4,500 songs that he had composed.



A division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq was hearing an appeal preferred by the record company, Echo, challenging the order of a single judge recognising special rights for the composer over 4,500 songs he had created.

Representing the company, senior counsel Vijay Narayan said that it had purchased the rights for around 4,500 songs from the producers of the films concerned and was using them commercially until the composer filed a civil suit.

The single judge made an erroneous interpretation of the Copyright Act, 1957, and permitted the composer to use his songs, though Section 57 of the Act has not contemplated any such right. As per the Act, once they receive remuneration from a producer for a particular film, composers do not have any other rights except for the right to receive royalty, the counsel noted.

But Ilaiyaraaja’s advocate senior counsel Sathish Parasaran submitted that his client was the original author of the musical works, and was hence entitled to use them commercially. The counsel also opposed the records company’s move to seek an interim order directing the composer to deposit the revenue he received from a digital music app.

Clearly annoyed by this, the company said Ilaiyaraaja thinks he was above everyone. To this, Parasaran promptly replied, "Yes, I'm above all."

After the hearing, the bench posted the matter to April 16 for further submission.