HC dissatisfied over govt's inaction in removing seemai karuvelam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has expressed its dissatisfaction over the Tamil Nadu government's action in removing seemai karuvelam (prosopis julifora).

The court also said that the government has not implemented its direction in removing the seemai karuvelam, an exotic weed.

A division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice Sathish Kumar and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy has taken up a batch of petitions seeking to remove seemai karuvelam trees in Tamil Nadu.

The state counsel said that the government has removed Seemai Karuvelam from more than 1500 hectares of land in districts such as Tenkasi, Trichy, and Dindigul.

The bench expressed its dissatisfaction that the government had not convened a committee to remove Seemai Karuvelam, which was previously directed by the MHC.

The bench also questioned whether the government had the intention to remove the seemai karuvelam, and wondered even though the government had taken up a policy decision to remove seemai karuvelam to safeguard the environment, it didn't implement the directions given by MHC.

The State side has assured to convene the committee to remove the seemai karuvelam trees in Tamil Nadu.

Recording that the bench has directed the State to submit a report regarding the committee and adjourned the petition to July 5, 2023, for further hearing.