HC dismisses theatre plea over Rs 24,000 fine

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed petitions filed by the Rohini theatre against the fine of Rs 24,000 imposed on the theatre for breaching conditions stipulated in the license for the exhibition of movies.

The theatre moved the court challenging the fine imposed by the State government for screening movies including 'Varisu', 'Thunivu', and 'Pathu Thala' against the timing and conditions stipulated under Section 8 of the Tamil Nadu Cinema Regulations Act, 1955.

Appearing for the theatre, Counsel T M Hariharan contended that a cinema theatre is not just controlled by the Tamil Nadu Cinema Regulation Act, 1955, but also by the TN Shops and Establishment Act, 1947.

Rohini Theatre falls under the definition of an establishment under the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment Act and it is entitled to keep its establishment opened for 24 hours a day, said the counsel. Hence the fine imposed on the theatre is bad in law and sought to quash the fine, added the counsel.

State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, for the state, submitted that theatres are permitted only to exhibit five shows within the fixed time under the order issued by the Home (Cinema) department.

The theatre does not have any right to exhibit a movie either before 9.00 am or later than 1.30 am argued the PP. So far as the present batch of cases is concerned, Rohini Theatre exhibited the movie at 4:00 a.m. and after 1:00 a.m. on the following day, hence the penalty has been imposed.